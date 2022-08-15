EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will return as the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium’s Public Safety Sponsor. This is the sixth year the Township will fill this role of safety and providing children fittings and helmets (while supplies last) at this event with the help of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and First Mid Bank and Trust. The bicycle race event will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Downtown Edwardsville.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon staff will provide free helmet fittings for children ages 2-18. The fittings will take place in the Township tent. While families are asked to bring their own children’s helmets for fittings, if they do not have one or if the one they have does not meet safety specifications, a free, safe helmet will be given to the child, compliments of First Mid Bank and Trust of Edwardsville.

“This is one of the premier events in our community every year, and the Township is glad to play a part in helping this great event continue,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “We could not provide the helmet fittings and giveaways without GlennonKids Safety Program and First Mid. Their generosity makes our community safer for the over a thousand kids we've helped over the past 8 Criteriums.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Several GlennonKids Safety Program staff members from Cardinal Glennon will fit children’s bicycle helmets and teach parents how to correctly fit them between 3-6 p.m., or until the supply of helmets runs out. Township and First Mid volunteers will be stationed at the tent with the Cardinal Glennon team. The Township will provide information about the programs and services it offers individuals throughout the community, as well as some fun freebies for youth.

In addition to manning the public safety tent, the Township will support the safety components of the Criterium to include securing the rental and setup of the racecourse barricades, and covering the cost for the EMT presence and event security personnel at and around the perimeter of the course.

For more information about the bike helmet safety checks or helmet fittings in advance of the event, please contact Edwardsville Township at 618-656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

More like this: