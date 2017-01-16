EDWARDSVILLE – Both Edwardsville Township and Madison County Highway crews joined the force of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon city street departments to keep the outer roads near those two cities and more clear over the icy weekend.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said he couldn’t have asked for any more than what his highway crew and Madison County’s Highway Department did with both Edwardsville and Glen Carbon city forces to keep the ice from accumulating.

“The Township covers about 17 miles of roads on the peripheral areas of both Edwardsville and Glen Carbon,” Miles said. “The Township is responsible for maintaining those roads, clearing snow, ice and improving drainage along with repairing and upgrading as well. Our folks did a fantastic job staying ahead of the ice accumulations. From reports I have been reading, they saved the region from having a major traffic problem.”

The roads covered by Edwardsville Township and Madison County are not always easy because they are more rural, many of them oil and chipped surfaces.

“Our crews were out starting Thursday working in shifts and applying salt and doing whatever needed to make sure folks were safe,” Miles said. “Danny Picarella, our Highway Commissioner, has a lot of experience in Public Works and his experience and leadership helped make this a success.

“We are fortunate we were able to get ahead of the storm and there were no major traffic issues.”

