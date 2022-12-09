EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township officially kicked off the construction of Township Hall with a commemorative groundbreaking on December 8th at noon. The Township Hall is located at 300 Park Street in Edwardsville. The current Township Supervisor, Kevin Hall said, “As many of you know, this groundbreaking is a long time coming at over 8 years from the first facilities meeting back in 2014. Thank you to former Supervisors Frank Miles & Fred Schulte, Facilities Committee Chair Matt Chapman, Jamie Henderson & Joel Hall from Henderson Associates, and Mark Kabureck of Millennium Construction for all of your hard work getting us to this day.”

The renovation contract was awarded to Millennium Construction for $1,385,000 with architectural work handled by Henderson Associates. The project will bring many improvements and upgrades to a building that date from the late 1980s. It will include an increase in space, updating to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, upgraded heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical, lighting, and more modern standards. The project is expected to take a year to complete.

While the building goes through renovation, the Township Supervisor & Assessors office has moved to the Madison County Farm Bureau building at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this: