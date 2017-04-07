Clinic to be held on April 12 from 10 am to 11 am; Children in K – 3rd Grade Invited

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles and Edwardsville High School Tennis Coach David Lipe today announced that a free tennis clinic will be held on April 12, 2017 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Children in kindergarten through third grade are invited to attend and no registration is necessary. Participants should bring a racquet, if they have one, and a bottle of water.

Coach David Lipe and members of the EHS Tennis Team will assist children with developing their tennis skills by encouraging them to get on the court and have fun in a safe environment. The clinic will utilize youth tennis racquets and specialized youth tennis balls.

“The free tennis clinic with the EHS Tennis Team is a great expansion of the Township’s partnership with District 7,” said Supervisor Miles. “We are excited to host the clinic at our courts in Township Park!”

Coach David Lipe has been the Varsity Coach and an English teacher at EHS since 1994. “Our players really enjoy working with kids and sharing the sport they love,” Coach Lipe said. “We hope for a great turn out at this even.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.