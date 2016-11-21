Third Annual Donation of Thanksgiving baskets by Edwardsville Township Received by Four Local Schools

EDWARDSVILLE – November 21, 2016. On Friday, November 18 and Monday, November 21, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles presented Columbus Elementary, Riverbend Head Start, EHS Student Council, and Lincoln Middle School with Thanksgiving baskets. Twenty baskets were donated, with five baskets presented to each organization, to help residents in need this holiday season. “The Township’s mission is to help residents in need and this a great way to do just that,” said Township Supervisor Frank Miles.

During the Touch-A-Truck event on October 1th at Edwardsville Township Community Park donations of non-perishable food items were collected. “Over 500-lbs. of food was donated making the Thanksgiving baskets possible. It’s the largest donation we have ever received,” said Christine Doty, Edwardsville Community Outreach Coordinator. Those donations were transported back to the Township office and organized in preparation for making the Thanksgiving baskets. There was enough food donated to create twenty complete baskets and to create a small supply of dry goods for homeless clients that the Township serves.

This is the third year the Township has donated Thanksgiving baskets. “The Township receives a reimbursement from Madison County for being an intake site for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The Township uses this reimbursement to fund these baskets,” said Supervisor Miles.

For more information about Edwardsville Township, food donations, and various Township programs please contact the office at 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

