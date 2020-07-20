



EDWARDSVILLE – Effective Monday, July 20, 2020 Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte and the Township Board have announced Edwardsville Township Community Park is reopen with special rules to help keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwardsville Township is happy to announce the reopening of Edwardsville Township Community Park, with special rules in place during the foreseeable future through Phase 4 of Illinois’ Phase 4 pandemic plan:

Maximum capacity of 50 people for each of the larger playgrounds and no more than 10 people on Mabel’s playground;

Frequent hand washing and regular use of hand sanitizer are strongly recommended;

Do not use play areas or playgrounds if you or someone in your household is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms;

Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet from others outside of your family.

The guidelines outlined above are listed in locations throughout the park. Pavilions, tennis courts, the soccer field and the inline skating rink are available for rental at half capacity.

Reservations can be made at Edwardsville Township, 300 West Park St., Edwardsville, Illinois, or by visiting https://edwardsvilletownship.com/township-park/park-features/. With questions, please call Edwardsville Township between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 618-656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by calling 618-656-0292.

