GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.

“Since being elected to the Township Board in 2017, this project has been a weight around the Township's neck,” said Kevin Hall, Edwardsville Township Supervisor. “To finally be moving forward and seeing an end in sight; a date where we can better serve the taxpayers of Edwardsville Township with an accessible, modern office is a relief.”

The project will bring many improvements and upgrades to the building from the late 1980s. It will include an increase in space, updating to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, upgraded HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lighting and more modern standards.

The project is expected to take around a year to complete with details on groundbreaking still being finalized. The Township Supervisor's and Assessor's staff will be moving to a temporary location off-site during the construction.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

