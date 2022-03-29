Electric Charging Station

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is pleased to have been awarded a Madison County Building & Zoning Environmental Grant to install a dual-port level 2 electric vehicle charging station at the Township Office. This charging station will be integrated in the remodel of Township Office.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The need for EV charging stations continues to grow as hybrid vehicles become increasingly popular. In 2021, the number of electric vehicles purchased doubled nationwide from the year before.

“We look forward to providing another electric vehicle charging option in the Township, and one in the Downtown Edwardsville area where we identified a need for more EV stations,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “Electric vehicles provide a greener option for the future and we appreciate Madison County Building & Zoning awarding us this Environmental grant.”

This will be the second charging station maintained by Edwardsville Township, in addition to the solar-powered electric vehicle charging station installed at Township Community Park in 2015.

More like this:

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Electric Vehicle Charging Wins for Illinois, Some In Metro East
Jan 11, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Breaks Ground On Wieland North America’s Modernized East Alton Facility
Mar 3, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Breaks Ground on Wieland North America’s Modernized East Alton Facility
Mar 3, 2025
Pritzker Joins Veterans ENergy Team In Joliet For New EV Charging Station Opening
Nov 18, 2024
Gov. Pritzker Touts Illinois’ High-Tech Economy and Future at SXSW
Mar 12, 2025

 