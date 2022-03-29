EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is pleased to have been awarded a Madison County Building & Zoning Environmental Grant to install a dual-port level 2 electric vehicle charging station at the Township Office. This charging station will be integrated in the remodel of Township Office.

The need for EV charging stations continues to grow as hybrid vehicles become increasingly popular. In 2021, the number of electric vehicles purchased doubled nationwide from the year before.

“We look forward to providing another electric vehicle charging option in the Township, and one in the Downtown Edwardsville area where we identified a need for more EV stations,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “Electric vehicles provide a greener option for the future and we appreciate Madison County Building & Zoning awarding us this Environmental grant.”

This will be the second charging station maintained by Edwardsville Township, in addition to the solar-powered electric vehicle charging station installed at Township Community Park in 2015.

