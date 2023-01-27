EDWARDSVILLE - By unanimous vote Wednesday, the Edwardsville Township Board appointed Glen Carbon resident Sitsofe Luh Nutsukpui to fill a vacant trustee position. The vacancy was created with the resignation of board member Charles “Skip” Schmidt in December.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ms. Nutskupui currently works at Madison County Community Development with assistance programs like LIHEAP & ERAP, programs that the Township has processed for years. In terms of community service she is currently on Glen Carbon Events Committee, Edwardsville School District’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee, she is a member of the Edwardsville NAACP, has been involved in several school PTOs, among many others.

"Sitso Luh Nutsukpui stood out from the beginning with her experienced background and passion for our community. She has served on committees for the Village of Glen Carbon and the Edwardsville School District and volunteered with many local organizations," said Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. "I feel she will be a great addition with a fresh perspective to bring to the Township Board."

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, the Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by calling 618-656-0292.

More like this: