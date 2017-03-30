Winners presented with awards at March 28, 2017 Board Meeting

EDWARDSVILLE – March 29, 2017. Supervisor Frank Miles announced today the winners selected from the Township in Action Contest. Edwardsville Township implemented the different contests to raise awareness for local government in our area, specifically the services that Township government provides, for Local Government Week, which was held March 6-10, 2017.

The Township Government in Action contest gave students the opportunity to enter coloring sheets, posters, and essays for the chance to win cash prizes. The selected winners were presented with their prize and a certificate of achievement at the March 28, 2017 meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees.

The coloring contest, which was open to students in grade K-2, gave students the ability to use their imagination to give a plane, specifically the US Navy A7 Corsair on display at Edwardsville Township Community Park, a fresh coat of paint. The winners, selected from a raffle drawing of all participants, are as follows:

Charli Schneider resides in Edwardsville and is in Ms. Brinkman’s first-grade class at Goshen Elementary.

Rosalind Hovan resides in Glen Carbon and is in Ms. Brinkman’s first-grade class at Goshen Elementary.

Michael Schumer resides in Glen Carbon and is in Mrs. Graumenz’s kindergarten class at Glen Carbon Elementary.

Ben Keith resides in Edwardsville and is in Mrs. Pickering’s kindergarten class at Leclaire Elementary.

Cecilia Verbais resides in Edwardsville and is in Mrs. Yancik’s first grade class at N.O. Nelson Elementary.

For students grades 3 to 5, the poster contest which asked students to highlight one of the themes of township government (fun, helpful, green, safe, and active) and connect that theme to a service provided by Edwardsville Township. The winning poster will be displayed in the community and the winner received $50.00. The winner of the poster contest is:

Mercedes and Maximus Mueller, who reside in Edwardsville, are fifth-grade students in a homeschooling program.

The essay contest, which was open to students in grades 6 to 8, gave students the option of writing a research-based paper or a short fictional story regarding the US Navy A7 Corsair on display at Township Park. Judging was based on content, proper paragraph and sentence structure, spelling, and neatness. The three essays which were submitted will be posted on the Township’s website and the first place winner will receive $75.00 and will be published in the Edwardsville Intelligencer. The first place winner is:

Ann Schmidt, who resides in Edwardsville, is in Mrs. Herndon’s 7th-grade class at Lincoln Middle School.

“I want to thank all of the participants for taking the time to participate in our contests. Our hope in offering these fun contests was to spike an interest in our community to learn more about township government and all of the services we provide,” said Supervisor Miles. “From the outpouring of submissions, I think we were successful!”

Local government week falls annually the first week of March to highlight the services that are provided by local government offices. Of the three major forms of government in the United States—federal, state, and local—none affects citizens more directly than local government. Local governments provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need, and so much more! Edwardsville Township is utilizing local government week to educate our residents of the services provided by local government entities.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.