ALTON – Edwardsville came off first- and second-place finishes in a pair of tournaments over the weekend with 1-over 37s from Luke Babington and Tanner White as they tied for medalist honors on the day to defeat Alton 151-189 in a Southwestern Conference dual golf meet at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course's front nine Monday afternoon, a par-36, 3,262-yard layout.

The win put the Tigers to 2-0 in the league on the year, while the Redbirds fell to 0-2 in dual meets.

“This is a great course to play,” said Tiger coach Adam Tyler. “I think anytime you can play this course as many times as you can, you take advantage of it; it's a real nice course. I think it's kind of a true test of your game; it's a little bit longer course, the greens aren't the easiest in the world, so you have to hit the fairways, you have to hit the greens.

“You have to play well out here to shoot well out here.”

“We had a couple of guys rebound really nicely from a couple of scores I know they weren't happy from,” Tyler said. “Tanner White was one of them; he didn't shoot well at St. Viator (in Chicago Saturday) and he shot 37; that was a really good score from him.

“Kyle Hylla was another one who hasn't been shooting the way he's been wanting to shoot this year. Today, he came out and shot a (3-over) 39 and that's a great score for him.” It was Hylla's first score that has counted in the result for a varsity match.

Ben Tyrell added a 2-over 38 on the day after firing a 5-under 64 in Saturday's St. Viator Invitational to take the day's medalist honors. “I was seeing what I could get away with out there; I was hitting some shots out there I was trying out. It went fine and I hit some pretty good iron shots and made some putts, so that was good,” Tyrell said of his round.

“Our average score was lower (on the day), so we were coming down, but Edwardsville's always hard to catch,” said Redbird coach Zach Deeder. “They are the premier team in the conference right now and have been for awhile. It is fun to play against them; it helps us out to play golf at that level, and we appreciate it.

“They're all gentlemen, the entire team. We try out best, the entire team, but we also get to see where we're trying to get to. We had a (9-over) 45 from Dylan Larue today; he's a freshman, and our freshmen are kind of taking the lead out there. They're helping as much as the juniors and seniors, and it's good to see everyone getting involved at the varsity level.”

Tyler Hazelwood carded a 11-over 47 for the Redbirds, while Adam Stilts fired a 12-over 48 and Dawson Gurley and Matt Moore each shot 13-over 49s for AHS' team score.

The Redbirds travel to Normal today for the Normal University Tournament at the D.A. Weibring course at Illinois State, a par-71 course. The Tigers will travel to The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach for a Wednesday quadrangular with Granite City, Highland and Triad. Edwardsville has added a dual meet against Marquette Catholic Sept. 6 at Edwardsville's Fox Creek Golf Course.

