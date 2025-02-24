Our Daily Show Interview! Choco Lotta Fun Crawl Set for March 1st

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville will host their first-ever Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl for community members and businesses to connect and enjoy sweet treats.

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, the community is invited to stop by several businesses throughout the city for chocolate-themed specials, deals, discounts and more. Communications Coordinator Cathy Hensley and Economic and Community Development Coordinator James Arnold look forward to sharing the experience with people throughout the Riverbend region.

“There’s something for everyone. You can make a whole marathon of it,” Hensley said. “The response has been so creative.”

The City of Edwardsville reached out to businesses and organizations to see if they’d be interested in participating in the crawl, and they were pleasantly surprised to sign up so many participants. Hensley and Arnold noted that community members can spend the entire day traveling to the businesses and enjoying the activities and specials.

The Wildey Theatre will offer a special $3 Saturday showing of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at 10:30 a.m. From 12–2 p.m., the R.P. Lumber Center will host a Choco-Lotta-Fun Skate Session, and each admission comes with a free hot cocoa and entries for games and prizes.

Over 30 businesses and organizations are participating in the crawl on Saturday, and they will offer a variety of deals and treats for customers. From “the ultimate chocolate fountain bar” at EXO Lounge to chocolate samples at Mojo’s Music and scratch-n-sniff bookmarks at the Edwardsville Public Library, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Article continues after sponsor message

For a full list of participating businesses, click here. Hensley and Arnold also encourage people to check out the businesses’ websites and social media feeds for more details about their promotions.

Arnold said that businesses sometimes struggle during the first quarter of the year, and this is a great way to promote local businesses and support the City of Edwardsville’s partners.

“We had been tossing around ideas for a while now about how we could maybe better collaborate with our businesses,” he explained. “We get asked many questions about promotional type things, and we came up with this idea: What if we do something with the businesses? What if we put an idea out there such as Choco-Lotta-Fun?”

Hensley joked that all they had to do was mention chocolate, and several businesses were immediately on board. Arnold and Hensley pointed out the importance of supporting these local businesses through initiatives like the Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl and the Spotlight Edwardsville program, which highlights specific businesses and organizations with promotional videos.

“It’s just a wonderful way to really point out and raise awareness about some of the things that are going on and some of the folks that have invested in our community and are there,” Hensley added.

Arnold and Hensley encourage community members to come out on Saturday, March 1, 2025, to enjoy the Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl and engage with the local businesses and organizations that make Edwardsville into the “vibrant, growing community” it is. They look forward to welcoming people to the city and enjoying the day.

For more information about the Choco-Lotta-Fun Crawl, visit the official webpage on the City of Edwardsville website.

More like this: