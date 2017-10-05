EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Water Department will be flushing water mains/hydrants as part of its annual program in upcoming days. This program will begin on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, and will last approximately five weeks.

The tentative scheduled will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Edwardsville Public Works Department at (618) 692-7355. You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City of Edwardsville website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines.

“The annual maintenance program is very important,” Julie L. Martin, superintendent of operations, said. “It helps to ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.”

More like this: