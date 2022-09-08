GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, ALTON 0: Edwardsville swept a dual meet over Alton on Tuesday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center in the Southwestern Conference opener for both schools.

In the doubles matches, Katie Woods and Alyssa Wise of the Tigers won over the Redbirds' Lydia Taul and Chloe Plough, while Zoe and Sophie Byron defeated Lilly and Eleanor Schuler and Chloe Koons and Gabi Hill won over Anna Brady and Lauren Massey, all by 8-0 scores.

In the singles, Koons defeated Lilly Schuler 6-0, 6-1, it was Woods winning over Taul 6-0, 6-2, Wise defeated Brady 6-0, 6-1, Sophie Byron defeated Plough 6-0, 6-1, Hill won over Eleanor Schuler 6-2, 6-2 and Sophie Byron won over Massey 6-0. 6-0.

The Tigers are now 5-3 in dual meets on the year, while the Redbirds go to 2-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Teams Play Well At Heather Bradshaw Invitational, Rain Affects Saturday Play, Some Matches Cancelled

EDWARDSVILLE - Both Edwardsville varsity teams advanced to the semifinals of their respective brackets on Friday, but Saturday rain has affected play in the Heather Bradshaw Invitational girls tennis tournament this weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center and other venues.

The tournament, named after the late former Edwardsville High assistant coach who was killed in a car accident in Florida in 2005, has had some matches delayed until later in the day or cancelled altogether, due to steady rain that fell on the St. Louis area since early this morning.

In Friday's play, in the Champions I bracket, Winnetka New Trier Blue won over Algonquin Jacobs 9-0, while Edwardsville defeated Park Ridge Maine South 7-2 at Edwardsville, while at O'Fallon High, New Trier Green defeated Villa Duchesne Academy of suburban St. Louis and St. Joseph's Academy won over O'Fallon 1 9-0. In the only semifinal match played thus far, St. Joe's defeated New Trier Green 6-3. At press time, the semifinal between New Trier Blue and Edwardsville has been delayed due to the rain. All matches in the consolation bracket, which were set for O'Fallon High, have been cancelled.

In the Champions II bracket, the quarterfinals saw New Trier White win over Joplin, Mo. 9-0, Belleville East 1 take a 7-2 win over Peoria Richwoods, Triad 1 defeat Dunlap 8-1 and Danville take an 8-1 decision over Chatham Glenwood. The semifinals of the bracket were set for Belleville East, while the consolation semis and final were set for Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

In the Challengers I division, Normal Community won over Belleville West 7-2, while Clayton defeated Carbondale, also by 7-2, Teutopolis won over Morton 8-1 and Normal University defeated Highland 9-0. The semifinals were scheduled at Gordon Moore park Saturday morning, while the consolation bracket at Belleville West has been cancelled due to the weather. In the Challengers II bracket, Edwardsville won over Francis Howell Central 6-2, Flora defeated Incarnate Word Academy 5-1, Maine South 2 defeared Jacobs 2 and Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Jefferson City 5-4. The championship bracket matches, set for Althoff, have been cancelled, while the consolation bracket matches were still on at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

In the Futures I bracket, Waterloo defeated Springfield 7-2, Effingham got by O'Fallon 2 9-0, Morton 2 won over Belleville East 2 and Marion won over Mascoutah 7-2. All play on both sides of the flight, set for Waterloo and Mascoutah High Schools, has been cancelled because of the rain. In the Challengers II bracket, Mt. Carmel won over the Alton junior varsity 8-1, Triad 2 defeated Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial got past Herrin 5-4 and the Belleville West junior varsity defeated a combined Roxana-Edwardsville junior varsity team 7-2. The championship semifinals and final are scheduled for Triad High and the consolation semifinals were scheduled for both Alton and Roxana High Schools.

More like this: