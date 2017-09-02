EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville had a good day on Friday in the first round play of the Heather Bradshaw Memorial Invitational.

The Tigers advanced to the semifinals today where it faced New Trier No. 1 Saturday morning at the EHS Tennis Center. New Trier No. 2 played St. Joseph’s Academy in the other match with the title match set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Natalie Karibian and Annie McGinnis were winners at No. 1 and No. 2 singles against Carbondale and Chloe Trimpe-Mady Schreiber, Abby Cimarolli-Grace Desse and Alyssa Wilson-Grace Hackett captured doubles wins.

Edwardsville dominated Prairie Ridge in another match Friday with multiple wins.