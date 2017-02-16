ST. LOUIS – On March 4, an Edwardsville High School student will take the stage at Missouri Baptist University for the semi-final round of the Seventh Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition.

EHS senior Ali Gabriel, a singer, made it through the preliminary round of the competition, which was held in early February. She held her own against 93 other talented young men and women and earned her spot in March 4’s semi-finals.

If she is selected to continue, Gabriel will be one of 12 performers who will take the grand stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for the final round of the competition on April 8.

The first place grand prize winner will receive an $8,000 scholarship underwritten by Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust. Second and third place prizes of $6,000 and $4,000 were underwritten by Mr. John Russell and Ms. Sally Johnson respectively. Additional scholarships from Lindenwood, Webster, and Southeast Missouri State Universities, as well as the University of Missouri - St. Louis are also available. Other gifts and awards are also up for grabs.

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation reintroduced its talent competition in 2011. Last year’s winner was Royce Martin, a Grant Center Arts Academy student who played the piano.

