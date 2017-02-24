CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team is facing elimination once again.

A Will Baginski goal in the second period proved to be the game-winner as CBC defeated the Tigers 4-2 in Game 1 of their two-game MSCHA St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup semifinal at Hardee's IcePlex in Chesterfield, Mo., Thursday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cadet win forces the Tigers to win Saturday evening's Game 2 to force a 10-minute mini-game to decide who goes to Scottrade Center March 8 for the Blues Cup Final against the winner of the other semifinal set between St. Louis University High and Oakville; the Junior Billikens defeated Oakville in Game 1 5-1 Thursday night. A tie in Game 2 will eliminate the Tigers; faceoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tyler Schaeffer gave the Tigers the early lead when he scored in the opening stages of the first period, with Carson Lewis and Lucas Tucker getting assists; the Cadets countered with goals from Noah Roofe and Grant Kleinschmidt in the second period to put CBC up 2-1. Schaeffer tied it up not long after Kleinschmidt's goal on a power play, but Baginski's goal stood up as the game winner. Bud Winter added an empty-net goal in the final minute for the Cadets.

More like this: