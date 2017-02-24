CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team is facing elimination once again.

A Will Baginski goal in the second period proved to be the game-winner as CBC defeated the Tigers 4-2 in Game 1 of their two-game MSCHA St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup semifinal at Hardee's IcePlex in Chesterfield, Mo., Thursday night.

The Cadet win forces the Tigers to win Saturday evening's Game 2 to force a 10-minute mini-game to decide who goes to Scottrade Center March 8 for the Blues Cup Final against the winner of the other semifinal set between St. Louis University High and Oakville; the Junior Billikens defeated Oakville in Game 1 5-1 Thursday night. A tie in Game 2 will eliminate the Tigers; faceoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tyler Schaeffer gave the Tigers the early lead when he scored in the opening stages of the first period, with Carson Lewis and Lucas Tucker getting assists; the Cadets countered with goals from Noah Roofe and Grant Kleinschmidt in the second period to put CBC up 2-1. Schaeffer tied it up not long after Kleinschmidt's goal on a power play, but Baginski's goal stood up as the game winner. Bud Winter added an empty-net goal in the final minute for the Cadets.

