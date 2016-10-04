First Time Edwardsville Teachers Have Endorsed A Madison County Board Candidate

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Education Association (EEA), which represents almost 500 teachers in Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, voted overwhelmingly to endorse Alan Dunstan for Madison County Board Chairman in the upcoming November 8 General Election. The local is an affiliate of the Illinois Education Association (IEA).

The endorsement of Dunstan is particularly important, marking the first time the Edwardsville teachers have endorsed a candidate in a Madison County Board race.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Not only is Alan Dunstan a strong leader who has managed Madison County in an effective and bipartisan manner, but he has a record of supporting public education,” stated Dave Boedeker, EEA Co-President.

“Unlike his opponent, Chairman Dunstan believes in the public education system and has testified before the Illinois Legislature in support of increased funding of the state’s public education system,” Boedeker continued. “We also appreciate the fact the chairman supports teachers’ rights to collective bargaining.”

In accepting the endorsement of the Edwardsville teachers, Dunstan pledged to continue his efforts to ensure the state adequately funds the public education system. “The State of Illinois is failing in its obligation to our educators, our students and our taxpayers to fund our education system. More and more the obligation to fund our schools is unfairly falling on the backs of our taxpayers.”

“I sincerely appreciate the support of the teachers in the Edwardsville Education Association and promise to continue to work in support of their efforts to provide our children and grandchildren with the best possible education” Dunstan said. “I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the state meets its obligation to fully fund our public schools and that teachers have a voice in making decisions that impact their work and their ability to effectively educate our youth.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of RiverBender.com/EdGlenToday.com.

More like this: