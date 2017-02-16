



CHAMPAIGN - Edwardsville has the largest contingent of area wrestlers at the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament set Thursday through Saturday.

Freshman Luke Odom, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 106, will meet Chicago Mount Carmel's Colton Drousias in the opening round. Odom, a freshman, has a mark of 39-4 on the year, while Drousias, also a freshman, brings in a record of 35-14 to the tournament. Odom is in the tournament after defeating Lockport's Matt Ramos in the title bout at the Normal Community Sectional last week.

Odom said recently after his regional triumph his ultimate goal is to be a state champion.

“My hope is to win it all at state,” he said. “I like tough competition. The top ranking has motivated me more. I have tried to keep working harder after I received the ranking.”

Sophomore Noah Surtin represents the Tigers at 113, taking a 34-6 record to tournament with a first-round bout against St. Charles East's Ben Anderson, a sophomore who has a mark of 36-5 this year. Senior Rafael Romano represents the Tigers at 145 with a record of 38-9; he meets Naperville Central's Jake Keating, also a senior, in the first round, with Keating sporting a record of 36-2. At 152, Baylor Montgomery, a junior, takes a 33-12 record into the opening round against Carol Stream Glenbard North's Anthony Marre, a junior, who has a record of 36-8 this season.

Surtin won the crown at 113 at the Normal Community Sectional last week to qualify for state; Roman won his third-place bout at Normal to qualify for state, while Montgomery also finished third at Normal to advance to the tournament.

Surtin said recently after his regional championship win he knows if he wrestles well he can do well at state.

“One of my key goals and expectation is to place high at state,” he said. “I know I can fall short of that, but those are my goals and what I am hoping to do. The key is to move my feet and pace I go in matches.”

Romano said working hard has paid off for him this season and resulted in a state appearance.

“I think definitely following up my snaps and moves has helped me score in a lot of my matches,” he said. “I moved to Edwardsville my sophomore year after wrestling for about 10 years now, and making it to state has been my goal this season.”

Montgomery said the key for him has been hard work and determination to get to state.

“I worked all season and my whole high school career for this state final series,” he said. “Wrestling is all mental and about coming out when you don’t think you can. My coaches have helping me prepare a lot for this. My goal has been to make it to state.”

