EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys swim team met a tough opponent on Thursday against O’Fallon in a dual meet, but prevailed 98-84.

Two stars of the team - Brian Baggette and Porter LaVasseur - were on vacation for the meet, but EHS head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said he was very impressed with some of his younger swimmers and their performance.

“They (the Edwardsville swimmers) were definitely motivated,” Rhoten said. “We knew we were going to be short-handed compared to last time with O’Fallon. We knew we had to come out swinging. We did some good things and there are still things we need to refine. Spencer Sholl showed some great leadership and won the 100 breast and had a nice finish in the 100 I.M. Logan Mills and Matt Doyle also really stepped up.”

First place winners for EHS were:

Noah May in the 100-yard butterfly (58.79).

Logan Mills in the 50-yard freestyle (24.22).

Spencer Sholl in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.61).

Tyler Morris in the 100-yard freestyle (49.86).

Mark Schoolman in diving with 154.40 points.

Edwardsville second-place performances were: Mills in the 100 butterfly (1:01.13); Matt Mendez in the 50 freestyle (26.90); May in the 200 individual medley (2:11.29); and Morris in the 200 free (2:02.89).

EHS third-place finishers were: Sholl in the 200 I.M. (2:16.59); Graham Peterson in the 200 freestyle (2:04.81) and the 500 free (5:33.10); Matthew Doyle in the 100 back (1:11.60); and McLain Oertle in the 100 free (56.65) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.83).

Edwardsville travels to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 4 p.m. next Thursday for a meet at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

