EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls swimming team won six of the 12 events on the card as the Tigers defeated Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a Saturday afternoon triangular meet at EHS' Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers scored 150 points to take the win, with the Cyclones second at 124 points and Senators third with 42 points.

EHS wins on the day came from Taylor Seilheimer in diving (215.35 points), Josie Bushell (200 freestyle in 1:58.21 and 100 freestyle in 55.48 seconds), the 4x50 medley relay (Sahar Rabiei, Phoebe Gremaud, Allison Naylor and Olivia Ramirez in 1:57.29), the 4x50 freestyle relay (Josie Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Naylor and Rabiei in 1:42.14) and the 4x100 freestyle relay (Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Gremaud and Emily Webb in 3:49.13).

Seconds came from Autumn Grinter (50 freestyle in 25.66 seconds), Savannah Grinter (500 freestyle in 5:30.76), Naylor (100 butterfly in 1:05.39), Ramirez (100 breaststroke in 1:13.59) and Gremaud (200 individual medley in 2:18.90 and 100 backstroke in 1:02.17).

“It was a really fantastic meet across the board for EHS,” Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhotten said about Saturday's meet. “Our depth came into play on a lot of the events where we were able to pick up big points for second- and third-place finishes. The in-season times are faster than expected which is a great sign for the end of the season. Our next meet is at home at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday against O’Fallon.”

