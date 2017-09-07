O'FALLON – Edwardsville won four races Wednesday as the Tigers opened their girls swimming season with the O'Fallon Relays, an outdoor all-relay meet at O'Fallon Park.

The swimmers battled cool early evening temperatures to achieve their successes. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin won the meet at 414 points, with the Tigers second with 398 points; the host Panthers were third with 348, Chatham Glenwood fourth with 324 and Normal University fifth with 264.

Edwardsville wins came in the 4x50 backstroke relay (Emily Webb, Savannah Grinter, Josie Bushell, Phoebe Gremaud) in 2:16.09; the 4x50 butterfly relay (Allison Naylor, Hannah Benson, Bushell, Autumn Grinter) in 2:15.14, 4x50 breastroke relay (Sarah Lange, Sahar Rabiei, Isabella Doyle, Olivia Ramirez) in 2:44.84 and the 4x50 freestyle relay (Gremaud, Ramirez, Webb, Rabiei) in 2:00.16.

Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said it was a great first meet of the season.

"The girls came together as a team and toughed out a chilly evening," he said of the outdoor meet. "Our spring relays were the highlight of the night. I am looking forward to the Iron Invite in Normal on Sept. 16."

Article continues after sponsor message

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: