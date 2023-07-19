EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville swim sensation Cohen Osborn concluded his boys summer SWISA season for Montclaire Swim Club with a dynamic performance - three firsts. Cohen was first in the 200 free (2:01.10), 100 medley (1:03.20, and 100 back (1:02.97).

Cohen is entering his senior season for the Edwardsville High School boys swim team. He is the first Johnston Law Firm in Edwardsville Male Athlete of the Month.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Osborn said during an interview. "My times have been pretty decent so far this season, and I am glad we had a good year."

Article continues after sponsor message

The summer season is always more relaxed and laid-back than the winter season, where Osborn had a very successful year for the Tigers, qualifying for the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke in the IHSA state meet and also was part of the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that went through to the state meet.

"Yeah, this is when we just kind of have fun," Osborn said about summer swim.

Osborn also agreed that the summer season is a good warm-up for the upcoming high school winter season, where he's expected to be one of the Tigers' top swimmers.

"Yeah, it kind of gets you ready and tunes you up for winter," Osborn said.

With his triple wins in the SWISA Meet, Cohen seems primed and ready for his senior year swimming for Edwardsville High.

More like this: