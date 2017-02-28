Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre gives financial update, congratulates Young Authors

Financial Update At last night’s Board of Education meeting, the District 7 Board approved a resolution finalizing the list of programs and services for the 2017-2018 school year that are dependent upon the successful passage of Proposition E in April. In an effort to keep all citizens, parents, and employees informed, Proposition E Facts has been added to the District’s main web page Article continues after sponsor message

and to all school webpages. Along with archived video segments located in Focus on Finance, Proposition E Facts contains factual information and Frequently Asked Questions about the upcoming referendum in April. As additional questions are posed by citizens, answers will be posted for all to review.

Young Authors

The Board of Education recognized forty-five (45) students who were winners at their schools for books submitted to the annual Young Authors competition. Across the District, over 745 students ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade submitted books that were reviewed by local volunteers who read each book and selected local, county, and state representatives to move on to both the county and state level competitions later this spring.

Congratulations to all winners! A group photo will be posted on Facebook this week.

