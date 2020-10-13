EDWARDSVILLE - At Friday's teachers’ institute, District 7 staff members were able to receive a mix of in-person and virtual instruction–very much like many of our students. All certified staff members took part in a virtual workshop entitled “Creating an Inclusive School Community” that focused on introducing the foundational knowledge and skills to meet the needs of a multicultural school community. Time was made for teachers to meet with grade levels and departments to discuss curriculum, technology, and how to continue to best meet the needs of District 7 students. Finally, staff took part in a workshop entitled “Compassion Fatigue and Self-Care” in an effort to provide support for our staff. I hope that all families realize the effort that District 7 staff continue to put forth in these extraordinary times.

Survey for Parents of Middle and High School Students

Parents of in-person middle and high school students will receive a survey today from their student’s principal. Parents of remote middle and high school students will receive a survey today as part of a communication from Dr. Cornelia Smith. Please take the time to fill out these short surveys by 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th as they will help District 7 plan for the second semester.

Article continues after sponsor message

USDA Free Lunch Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended meal flexibilities for school districts through December 31, 2020. These flexibilities will allow District 7 schools to serve no cost meals to ALL students. This unprecedented move will help ensure that regardless of the circumstances, children will have access to nutritious food as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. These flexibilities will also make certain meals reach all children – whether they are learning in the classroom or remotely – so students are fed and ready to learn during this new and ever-changing learning environment.

The opportunity for every student in District 7 to receive free meals began on Monday, October 5, 2020. This program will continue through December 31, 2020, or until funding of the USDA program is depleted. Please encourage your students to take advantage of the opportunity to get free breakfasts and lunches!

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the USDA Free Lunch Program, please contact Breanna Gordon, Food Service Coordinator at bgordon@ecusd7.org.

Thank you for your continued patience and support.

More like this: