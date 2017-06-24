EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Summer Track Series closed on Friday night at EHS with a lot of smiles, camaraderie and fun for the youth and families involved.

Tigers’ Hall-of-Fame head boys track coach Chad Lakatos understands that building a successful program takes introducing youngsters and families to track and field early and he has already built one of the most successful traditions in Illinois with efforts like Friday night. Edwardsville’s boys recently captured its second state track and field championship in three years under the innovative Coach Lakatos.

When he talks about the summer series, he has an immediate smile on his face.

“The kids had a lot of fun,” Lakatos said after the meet. “Having fun is the goal behind these meets and to bring families out and introduce them to track and field. It is good to see the young kids compete and not all of them win, which is going to be part of life. It is a fun night for everyone and a great opportunity for us coaches to see who to look out to for the future.”

Lakatos said the summer track and field series is a way to promote the sport and the hope is some of the kids will develop a passion and compete later in their time in school.

The youth participated in the long jump, turbo javelin, 100, 400, 1,600 and 4 x 25 family relay.

“It was just a fun evening,” Lakatos said.

