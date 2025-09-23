EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville School District #7 showcased its artistic talent at the inaugural "Chalk This Way" Chalk Art Competition held Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Glen Carbon. Students from elementary through high school levels participated, with Edwardsville High School art teacher Cassie Flynn serving as one of the event judges.

The competition recognized outstanding student artists across three age categories. Oakleigh Furlong from Woodland Elementary won the elementary division, Abby Mollet from Liberty Middle School took first place in the middle school category, and Jazmin Hayes of Edwardsville High School earned top honors in the high school group.

In addition to the category winners, Taylor Finch from Lincoln Elementary received the People’s Choice award. Jazmin Hayes was the runner-up for this popular vote.

The event highlighted the district’s commitment to fostering creativity among its students and celebrating their achievements in the arts.