ST. LOUIS - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Edwardsville students are:

Dev Mathur is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

Dhruv Mathur is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

