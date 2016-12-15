EDWARDSVILLE – Raven Frank will be staying close to home to begin her college softball career.

The senior outfielder for Edwardsville's softball team signed a letter of intent to play at Godfrey's Lewis and Clark Community College beginning in the 2018 season in a ceremony at Edwardsville High Tuesday afternoon.

“I'm really excited about it,” Frank said following the ceremony. “The campus is really nice and they have a great nursing program, which is what I'm going to go into. Ronda (Roberts, the Trailblazer softball coach) is a great coach too.”

Frank's goals for the 2017 season are simple. “I hope to work with my teammates and learn a lot this year,” Frank said. “I think it will be a good experience for me. I think I'll have a lot of fun.”

“I think it's a good fit for them to be close to home,” said Tiger coach Lori Blade. “Raven should go in an compete and make an impact for them right away.”

Frank took last year off from the Tigers; Blade is expecting Frank to come in this year and compete for an outfield job. “I expect her to come in and compete for a starting outfield spot. Offensively, she's always done well, but we're really thrilled to have her back this year.

“It's a good get for Ronda and I think she'll fit in really well there. It was important for Raven to stay really close to her family, so it's a good get for them.”

Frank is a strong defensive player. “She has a good arm,” Blade said, “and hits the ball well. She understands the game and does a lot of good things.”

“We're really excited to get Raven,” Roberts said. “We've got a good group coming in; I think she's going to make a big impact for us and get some playing time and use her hitting and speed. She's a speedy (player); I think she'll come in and contribute right away.”

Getting Frank is a big thing for the Trailblazers. “It's a big deal,” Roberts said. “When you get a kid from Edwardsville, you know they're going to be fundamentally sound; they're always good kids and good players, so we're always excited to come over here and pick up a kid from Edwardsville.”

Frank has been playing the game since first grade, but hopes to become a registered nurse down the road.

“You always hope to see kids go on and get some education paid for from all their hard work,” Blade said. “I'm thrilled when kids get the opportunity to do that.”

