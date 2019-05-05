EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School baseball team won its two games on Saturday, shutting out Highland 6-0 while getting a run in the home half of the sixth to win over Chatham Glenwood and sweep the Tiger Classic tournament on Saturday at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers opened the tournament up on Friday afternoon with a 1-0 win over Teutopolis.

Against the Bulldogs, Edwardsville opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, starting with a single by Hayden Moore, going to second after Blake Burris walked, but was thrown out trying to steal third, with Burris taking second on the play. Burris went to third on a ground out, then scored on an RBI single to left by Joe Copeland. Dalton Wallace then hit a home run over the fence in right field, Copeland scoring ahead of Wallace to make it 3-0 after one.

The Tigers extended their lead in the third, starting with an infield single by Max Ringering, then a one-out walk to Wallace and a base hit by Aaron Young to load the bases. Logan Cromer hit into a fielder’s choice, where Ringering was caught in a rundown but managed to beat a throw to the plate to score, making it 4-0. A ground out by Gavin Huebner scored Wallace and make it 5-0.

Edwardsville scored its final run in the sixth, starting with back-to-back one-out singles by Huebner and Evan Funkhouser. Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Huebner scored on a passed by, everyone else moving up, to make the final 6-0 score.

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland loaded the bases in the seventh, but Grayson Slagle got out of the jam to preserve the shutout and give the Tigers the win.

Grant Schaefer, Zac Crutchfield, and Slagle all combined to hold the Bulldogs to just one hit on the afternoon, that by Tyler Werner. Wallace had two RBIs to go along with homer, and Cromer, Watson, and Copeland also had RBIs, while Schaefer struck out seven.

Edwardsville scored single runs in the first and second innings to take an early lead over the Titans. Moore started off with a double to right, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Burris ground out to first. In the second, Jacob Kitchen was hit by a pitch to start the inning, then Matt Stopka walked. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch one out later, and Funkhouser, a courtesy runner for Kitchen, scored when Moore reached on a fielder’s choice, with Stopka being thrown out at third, making it 2-0 for the Tigers.

Glenwood scored three times in the fifth to take the lead, starting with one out. Lucas Ryan singled to start, then stole second and third, after which Luke Lehnen walked. Lehnen immediately stole second, and Adam Holm reached on an error at third, scoring Ryan and Lehnen to tie the game, then the Titans took the lead at 3-2 on a ground out to first by Sergio Marchizza, scoring Holm with the go-ahead run.

But the Tigers took the lead back in the sixth, starting with a lead-off single by Josh Ohl, then went to second on a Ringering fielder’s choice when he beat the throw to second. Copeland doubled home both Oil and Ringering to make the score 4-3, after which Huebner set Glenwood down in order in the seventh to preserve the win.

Jonathon Yancik fanned five in the game for Edwardsville, while Titan pitcher Alex Burdin struck out four.

The Tigers improve to 22-4, and will play their rained out game at Belleville West on Monday, then play Belleville East in a home and home on Tuesday and Thursday, the first game at Belleville, then Edwardsville hosts Jersey on Friday. All games start at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: