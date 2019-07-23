EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School football team started off slowly, but performed well in the second day of seven-on-seven passing drills allowed by the IHSA in a session held Monday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers varsity and JV teams participated along with Marquette Catholic, Granite City, Cahokia and Belleville Althoff Catholic in three 30-minute sessions, divided up in three mini-games. In the first round, the Tigers met up with the Warriors, the Explorers played against the Tiger JV, and the Crusaders faced the Comanches. The second round was Edwardsville vs. Cahokia, Marquette against the Tiger JV once again, and Althoff met Cahokia, while in the final round, the Tigers faced the Comanches, the Tiger JV went against the Crusaders, and the Explorers met up with the Warriors.

“I thought we started off slow, but as the night went on, we got better, we executed better,” said Edwardsville coach Matt Martin. “We had a couple of kids missing that we expect big things from them this fall, but it gives other people an opportunity to step in and show what they can do, so, some kids made plays, some didn’t.”

A number of players did step up and have good performances for the Tigers varsity.

“I thought offensively, (Ethan) Young made some nice plays,” Martin said, “he made a nice touchdown catch. Mason Ahlers had a couple of good catches, Kenyon (Johnson) probably made the most catches on our team, did a good job. Justin’s (Johnson, Jr.) always solid for us. Defensively, teams had some big plays on us, but they didn’t score. So, that was good. Communicated well, and a lot of positives.”

The Tigers continue to make progress in the drills, and there’s many positives to take away from Monday’s sessions.

“Yeah, this is only our second seven-on-sevens,” Martin said, “so we’ll go again tomorrow, and try to get better. That’s our goal.”

The final day of the seven-on-sevens is scheduled for Tuesday, making up for a session that was rained out July 15.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

