EDWARDSVILLE - The members of Edwardsville’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, will be sponsoring their 13th annual “Christmas with a Cop” program on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The Edwardsville Police said the “Christmas with a Cop” program enables officers and other volunteers to spread Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community.

The positive interaction that takes place among the officers, children, and their families is something that lasts a lifetime, the officers say.

The Christmas with a Cop program will begin at 9 a.m. at Target om Edwardsville, where 20 pre-selected children will pair up with an officer to shop for the holiday season.

In addition to shopping, the participating families will receive gift-wrapping supplies and candy baskets. The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 would like to extend thanks to Target, as well as numerous private donors within the community, for helping us benefit more children in need.

For more information contact: Officer Jarrod Sprinkle Officer Rick Thompson 618-606-5267 or 618-656-2131 Ext 157 jsprinkle@cityofedwardsville.com rthompson@cityofedwardsville.com

