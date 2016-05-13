EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's baseball team shook off a tough loss to O'Fallon Tuesday as the Tigers' Tyler Hosto struck out eight and gave up just three hits as EHS defeated Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game 4-0 at the Edwardsvillle JV field.

The game, originally scheduled for East's grounds, was moved to the Tigers' grounds because of two days worth of rainstorms leaving the Lancers' field unplayable.

Daniel Reed got the scoring started for the Tigers with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the third off Lancer starter Cody Freppon before Joel Quirin doubled in Cole Cimarolli and Jake Garella to put EHS up 3-0; Quirin also singled in Cimarolli in the fifth to cap the scoring.

Quirin was 2-for-2 with the double and three RBIs, with Reed 1-for-1 with the homer, Cimarolli 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Garella 2-for-4 with a run scored, Andrew Yancik 1-for-3 and Will Messer 1-for-2. Patrick Gaul had two hits for the Lancers and Isaiah King the other East hit. Freppon took the loss for the Lancers, going six innings and giving up three earned runs on eight hits while fanning eight.

The Tigers, now 25-5 overall and 10-3 in the SWC, visits Jersey at 11 a.m. Saturday, a game originally scheduled for today before wrapping up league play with a visit from Granite City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

