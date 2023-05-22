EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville will send their complete team - Colton Hulme and Jesse Hattrup in singles, along with doubles teams Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibean and Schaefer Bates and Issac Chieboun --- as the Tigers won the IHSA Class 2A boys sectional tournament on Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Edwardsville won with 27 points, with Belleville East in second at 11 points, O'Fallon was third with 10 points, Quincy was fourth with eight points, Granite City came in fifth with six points, Alton, Belleville West and Collinsville tied for sixth, all scoring two points each, and Decatur MacArthur failed to score, finishing in ninth place.

In the singles semifinals, Hattrup won over O'Fallon's Ben Van Alstine 6-1, 6-0 and Hulme defeated Ethan Moeller of East 6-0, 6-1. In the final, it was Hulme winning over Hattrup 6-2, 6-2, while Moeller took the third place match over Van Alstine 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles semifinals, Dynamic and Karibean defeated Mason Ballard and Vikram Kondagunta of Belleville East 6-0, 6-1, while Rowan Brunner and Cameron Woll of O'Fallon won over Bates and Chieboun 6-3, 7-6 (7-1 in the tiebreak). Dynamic and Karibean won the final over Brunner and Woll 6-0, 6-2, while Bates and Chieboun defeated Ballard and Kondagunta in the third place match 6-3, 6-4.

The semifinalists in both singles and doubles advance to the Class 2A state tournament next week, May 25-27, at Palatine High School and various venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

