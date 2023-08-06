EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is applying for a grant which, if approved, would fund up to 40 percent of the cost of a new proposed bike/pedestrian trail along Schwarz Street. The new trail would allow greater connectivity between Brent Leh Dog Park, the sidewalk along Schwarz Street, and the Route 66 trail.

4th Ward Alderman SJ Morrison said this project has been on the “priority list” of projects yet to be completed under the city’s new Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. He added the project has been highly requested by residents.

“It’s a good project, I think it’ll score well,” Morrison said. “It’ll connect to the dog park and to the sidewalk along Schwarz. It’ll also connect by a crosswalk to the Route 66 bikeway along 157 … we’ve heard this request for a while.”

Specifically, the new trail segment will connect the Route 66 trail at the intersection of Highway 157 and West Schwarz Street to the intersection of West Schwarz Street and Olive Street. This connection will provide direct access to Brent Leh Dog Park and the Main street corridor for the Route 66 trail.

The project will not require any property acquisition or any easements from the city, as Morrison said the project site is almost entirely on city property near the south side of Schwarz Street and partially on a public right-of-way.

The grant is part of the Metro East Parks and Recreation District’s Park & Trail Grant Program, which lists “Shared-use Paths & Bike Lanes” as well as “Trails/Paths” as eligible projects.

The motion to apply for the grant was approved unanimously by City Council members. A full recording of the City Council meeting on Tuesday can be watched at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

