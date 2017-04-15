BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWICE: Edwardsville's boys tennis team scored a pair of wins this week, defeating Granite City 9-0 and Jersey 11-1 to move to 7-3 on the year.

Against the Warriors, Zach Trimpe, Seth Lipe, Logan Pursell, Jason Pan, Ben Bequette and Nick Hobin took singles wins while Alex Gray/Erik Weiler, Lipe/Pursell and Bequette/Hobin win doubles matches. Against the Panthers, Gray, Weiler, Lipe, Pursell, Bequette and Hobin won in singles play, while Trimpe/Gray, Weiler/Bequette, Lipe/Pursell, Bryan Brown/Nick Hobin and Brooks Thomas/Tanner Pieri won doubles matches; Rogers/Wook of Jersey defeated Andy Quach/Adda Morocco for the Panthers' only win of the day.