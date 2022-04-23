COLLINSVILLE - Emily Wolff and Syd Lawrence drove home three runs each, Jillian Lane and Tatum Van Ryswyk each drove in two and Brooke Tolle struck out six batters in a four-inning complete game as Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 18-0 in a Southwestern Conference softball game Friday afternoon at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored five times in the first inning, four runs each in the second and third innings and five more times in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win over the Kahoks, their 12th consecutive after dropping the season opener to Freeburg.

Avery Hamilton led Edwardsville with four hits, while Lawrence had two hits to go along with her three RBIs, Van Ryswyk had two hits and drove in two runs, Wolff's three RBIs came on one hit, Jillian Lane had a hit and two RBIs and Charlie Hayes had a hit and a RBI on the day.

Tolle went all the way in the circle for Edwardsville, striking out six and walking two while giving up a two-out triple to Mackenzie Young in the third, the only hit allowed by Tolle, who faced two over the minimum in getting the win.

The Tigers are now 12-1 on the year and host Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a doubleheader on Saturday, with start times being 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., then host the Kahoks in a rematch on Apr. 26, play at Columbia Apr. 27 and host Granite City Apr. 28, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

