EAST ALTON - The Edwardsville East hockey team scored in each period, with Miles Rosenthal stopping all 42 shots, as the Tigers defeated St. John Vianney Catholic of Kirkwood, Mo. 3-0 to tie their opening round Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoff series Tuesday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The Tigers, who had a regular-season record of 3-19-2 and were the seventh seed in the MVCHA East Division, forced a third and deciding game of their best-of-three series, tying the set up at 1-1. The Griffins had won the series opener Monday night at East Alton 6-3.

Sean Armstrong, Atticus Arth and Adam Johnson all scored the goals for the Tigers to put Edwardsville through, while being outshot 42-19. Rosenthal stopped all of Vianney's shots to earn the shutout, his first of the postseason, while Kyle Smarko made 16 saves in goal for the Griffins.

The seventh-seeded Tigers and sixth-seeded Griffins will play the deciding game Thursday night at the Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City, with the opening puck drop at 7 p.m. The winner will face Freeburg/Waterloo, the division's top seed and the overall second seed, in the division semifinals, with the schedule to be announced upon the conclusion of the first round.

In the second game of the playoff doubleheader, Alton and Bethalto were scheduled to play their opening game of the West Division first round series, but the result was unavailable at press time.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

