EDWARDSVILLE - In anticipation of the freezing rain and ice that has been forecast for the areas within Edwardsville School District 7’s boundaries, school and all activities will be canceled for Friday, January 13, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lynda Andre said Thursday afternoon.

"All activities are also canceled for Saturday, January 14, 2017," she said. "KidZone is also canceled for Friday, January 13."

Edwardsville High School's boys basketball team was scheduled to play at Alton High School on Friday night, but that game has now been cancelled and will be rescheduled.



Anyone with any other closings, cancellations or weekend schedule alterations, e-mail news@riverbender.com.

