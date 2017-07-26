EDWARDSVILLE - The dates and times for Edwardsville School District 7 school registration are listed below. The Edwardsville School District said as a reminder, you will need to provide two or more of the following:

Driver’s license or State Identification Card or Voter registration card

Utility bill(s) in the name of the parent/guardian

Property tax receipt parcel ID

Lease showing the name, address and occupancy date

Occupancy permit or other local government document establishing the parent/guardian as a resident at the stated address

Registration Times and Locations

Preschool, Early Childhood, and Preschool Academy at Goshen Elementary

Wednesday, July 26, from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Goshen Elementary.

Elementary Registration (Grades K-5 at your child’s school)

Parent’s that registered their Kindergarten students during Spring of 2017 do NOT need to re-register.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Liberty and Lincoln Middle School Registration (Grades 6-8 at your child’s school)

6th grade: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

7th-8th grade: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

7th-8th grade: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Edwardsville High School Registration ( Grades 9-12 at EHS)

9th grade: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.

10th grade: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

11th grade: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

12th grade: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

All Grades: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Please visit the district’s website to download registration materials.

http://www.ecusd7.org/for_ parents/reg_forms.asp

More like this: