EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 welcomed back its faculty and staff with a warm kick-off event this week.

Both Dr. Patrick Shelton and Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart say there has been tremendous energy in the buildings since teachers have returned.

Dr. Shelton said: "Welcome back to all our wonderful staff and teachers."

The Edwardsville Marching Band welcomed the teachers with beautiful music as they returned to school and throughout the kick-off, there was continual excitement with presentations.

Stuart said they are hoping to build on the energy that has been presented since teachers and other staff returned for a great year.

Shelton and Stuart both admitted they are excited to return to a more normal setting for 2022-2023 and hope that continues.

