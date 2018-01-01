Edwardsville School District cancels classes for Tuesday because of wind chill conditions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 announced Monday that Tuesday classes and school-wide activities are cancelled because of the dangerous temperature and wind chill conditions in the forecast. Article continues after sponsor message "After monitoring the weather and studying the forecast, which indicates temperatures of -2 to -5 degrees and wind chills as low as -15 for Tuesday morning, classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Tuesday, January 2, 2018," Edwardsville School District Superintendent Lynda Andre said in a message Monday night. "All school-wide activities are also cancelled. Student athletes will be contacted by their respective coaches on Tuesday if their event is cancelled." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending