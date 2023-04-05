EDWARDSVILLE - Voters overwhelmingly passed an Edwardsville School District bond issue proposal 4,511-2,461 in Tuesday's election.

Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the $100 million zero-tax-rate change bond referendum on the April 4, 2023, ballot, is aimed at improving school safety and the infrastructure of District 7 buildings.

Article continues after sponsor message

A 50 percent majority was required for the measure to pass. The bond issue will fund projects at every school in Edwardsville School District District 7.

“I am appreciative of the District 7 community for getting out to vote and I am very proud to be in a community that has strong pride in its schools," Dr. Shelton said. "Improving our school buildings now will benefit many future generations of students and homeowners while helping to protect the financial future of our district.”

The referendum approved by voters in April, District #7 will do the following:

Install double-entry doors for improved safety and security at seven schools, which would result in secure double entry at each of the district’s 13 schools. This also includes double entry at Nelson Elementary School and relocating the office space to the two classrooms just inside the main entrance. The current office space would then become classrooms.

Renovate and rebuild Lincoln Middle School on its existing site by retaining the 1925 building.

Remediate the asbestos and build a new wing of classrooms at Hamel Elementary School.

Allocate up to $2,000,000 for repairs at Midway Elementary School.

Expand the commons at Edwardsville High School.

Provide safe and accessible playgrounds at all primary and intermediate schools.

Provide safe and accessible gymnasiums at Leclaire, Glen Carbon and Columbus elementary schools.

Create media centers at Columbus Elementary School, Woodland Elementary School, and Edwardsville High School.

More like this: