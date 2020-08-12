EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson made an announcement Wednesday outlining the details of Thursday's school start for the district.

"Tomorrow students will be able to enter classrooms for the first time since abruptly leaving almost five months ago," Dr. Henderson said. "On Thursday, all K-5 students and 6-12 students whose last names begin with A-L will have their first day. The 6-12 students whose last names begin with M-Z will have their first day on Friday. With a focus on health, wellness, and safety this year, we wanted to remind parents and students of the following guidelines:

Wear a mask – remember that masks are mandatory inside our schools and on buses.

Only come to school if you are healthy, symptom-free, and have not been in close contact with sick family or friends.

Self-certification is a key to creating a healthy and safe learning environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

Remember that students who display COVID symptoms at school will not be able to return to school for up to 10 days.

Dr. Henderson encouraged students to bring a water bottle to school.

“Bottles of water will be available at every school for students, but you may also bring your own,” he said. “Our first few days will be focused on helping everyone feel comfortable at school. We will be discussing our new safety procedures and protocols with the students and we'll be emphasizing the wearing of masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

“District 7 teachers and staff members - thank you for your dedication and for helping to create a safe environment for our students to learn and grow. You are truly appreciated for what you do! A special thanks as well to those teachers who have stepped out of their comfort zone to teach students remotely.”

Henderson continued to District 7 parents - “Thank you for being positive and enthusiastic with your students regarding school, whether in person or remote. Your attitude will make all the difference with your students as we begin this school year.

“Thank you also for your continued patience and trust as we navigate through this unprecedented and ever-changing situation. District 7 students – Welcome back! We can’t wait to begin getting to know all of you on Thursday!

More like this: