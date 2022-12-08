EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 is inviting all community members to complete a brief survey. One of the key priorities of District 7 is ongoing community engagement. It is important to find ways to share ideas and listen to our community’s hopes, priorities, and goals for our schools.

During the past few months, the Engage District 7 community engagement program has worked towards developing a facility improvement plan for the school district. The opinions of the community are important as the District continues to move forward, and input from the survey will assist in finding ways to work together to continue to improve our schools.

The survey may be accessed at www.ecusd7.org/survey. Those wishing to have a copy of the survey mailed to them, may call the District 7 offices at 618-656-1182. Surveys should be completed by Dec. 15, 2022.

