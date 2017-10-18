Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Special Olympics team captured a bronze medal in the Unified Soccer Tournament recently in Chatham.



The Tigers played with a young team, but still played well enough to capture the bronze.

Members of the Edwardsville Unified Soccer team were: Andrew Aramowicz, Noah Black, A.J. Brewster, Michael Bugger, August Castelli, Christian Davis, Jon Hinson, Mulenga Kapatamoyo, Kellen McIntyre, Ashlyn Porter, Grace Kalb, and Megan Kalb.