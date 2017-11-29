Listen to the story

Edwardsville School District 7 released its schedule of holiday events at Monday night's board meeting.

This is the Edwardsville School District 7 Holiday Schedule:

Madrigal Dinner performed by the EHS Choral Department will hold performances on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Liberty Middle School Auditorium.

Lincoln Middle School Performing Arts Concert featuring band, orchestra and chorus students will be held in the Lincoln Middle School Main Gym on Tuesday, Dec. 5

Edwardsville High School’s Holiday Concert will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6

Liberty Middle School Performing Arts Concert featuring band, orchestra and chorus students will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the EHS Lucco-Jackson Gym

A Christmas play titled Lillian and the Miracle Christmas Play, written, directed, and performed by the EHS Drama Club, on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the EHS Auditorium

Elementary band and orchestra students will perform holiday concerts:

Cassens on Friday, Dec. 15

Woodland on Monday, Dec. 18

Columbus on Tuesday, Dec. 19

Worden on Wednesday, Dec. 20

