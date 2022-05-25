EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit Schools District #7 has named Dr. Rusti Blount as principal of Lincoln Middle School.

Blount’s hire was approved on May 23 by the District #7 Board of Education. She will take the school’s helm beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

"Dr. Blount is a proven educator who has the knowledge, dedication and commitment that will be valuable in leading Lincoln Middle School,” said District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “We look forward to seeing our staff and students at Lincoln thrive under her leadership.”

Blount has served as a special education teacher at the elementary, middle, and high school level, while her previous leadership roles include serving as an elementary school principal and a program specialist for special education.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am excited to join Lincoln Middle School and look forward to working with the staff and families to empower each student to meet their success.”

As a military spouse, Blount’s career in education has taken her across the country and around the world, serving as an educator in Texas, Montana, South Korea, and Georgia.

Blount possesses a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, a Master of Education in Special Education, and a post-graduate principal certification from Wayland Baptist University. She recently completed her Doctorate in Educational Leadership with a specialization in Transformational Leadership from Concordia University in Texas.

Blount and her husband, Tom, of 22 years are the proud parents of four children, including son Dalton (20), who started his service in the United State Air Force in April; son Wyatt (19), a student at the University of North Georgia as part of the Boar’s Head Brigade, an Army ROTC program; son Truett, a rising sophomore; and daughter Reese, a rising eighth-grader.

More like this: