EDWARDSVILLE - The Mannie Jackson Centre for the Humanities facility will be leased by the Edwardsville School District 7 for five years after a recent agreement.

It was part of a plan by Lewis and Clark Community College President Ken Trzaska after public, then board input, on what to do with the center for the future. The board approved the five-year lease at a regular meeting.

Edwardsville School District Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said in a recent interview that he is excited about leasing the Mannie Jackson Center and it will provide some much-needed space for the district.

“It is a beautiful facility,” he said. “We are excited that we can also expand some programs with the center’s space.”

Edwardsville School District 7 some administrative offices and professional learning are presently being done in the Mannie Jackson Center.

