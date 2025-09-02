EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 recently celebrated the renovation of Lincoln Middle School.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, community members gathered at Lincoln Middle School for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the school’s new addition. This celebration also marked the building’s 100th anniversary.

“Today, we’re excited to once again host the District #7 community as we welcome you to the Lincoln Middle School ribbon-cutting and centennial open house,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton.

Opened as Edwardsville High School in 1925, the property at 145 West Street in Edwardsville has undergone a recent transformation. In April 2023, voters approved a $100 million bond referendum to fund district improvements. The largest amount, Shelton explained, went to Lincoln Middle School.

This summer, the district completed a 60,000-square-foot addition to the school and renovated nearly 20,000 square feet of space inside the 1925 section of the building. Shelton noted that renovation includes “several pieces which pay homage to the original Edwardsville High School,” including artifacts dating back to 1925 that were gifted to the district by the Madison County Historical Society.

Board of Education President Bob Paty thanked the current and former Board of Education members who contributed to the Lincoln Middle School renovation process. He predicted that attendees would be “really, really amazed” by the school’s transformation.

Rob Werden, Madison County Regional Office of Education Superintendent, expressed his hope that the school’s renovation will give students new opportunities and empower them to “accomplish great things.”

“Once complete, this school will be a shining example of the latest and greatest educational technology,” Werden said. “The world will little remember what we say here today. But those who have attended this school building will never forget the time spent traversing these halls, playing sports in the big gym or learning in these classrooms.”

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy noted that the school building “has always been a prominent and notable landmark in Edwardsville,” and he believes the renovations reflect “what a school could and should be.”

“The building’s evolution over the past century is capped off by these most recent updates,” he added. “It’s truly nothing but amazing…I don’t know if there’s ever been a better time to be a Wildcat.”

Kerry Lorts with SM Wilson explained that the company “worked closely with the district to define the building program, set goals, and, most importantly, ensure every decision aligned with what success looks like.” Damien Schlitt with BLDD Architects echoed Lorts and added that the building’s front door, which was part of the renovation, is “functional, welcoming and humble.”

Both Lorts and Schlitt thanked the district for their collaboration and expressed their hope that the Lincoln Middle School building continues to serve the community for years to come.

Michael Cory, the principal of Lincoln Middle School, concluded the ceremony by thanking the Lincoln Middle School’s current students, teachers, administrators and staff members as well as those who came before.

“We are a community school district, and no school can be propped up on the pedestal that we have now without the work of those that came before us and the work of the community,” Cory said. “We have a wonderful building to showcase for you today, so as you’re walking around, please take in all that we have to offer and really enjoy the setting that we have for our students as they continue to build our legacy here at Lincoln Middle School.”

The Lincoln Middle School Dance Team gave a performance, followed by guided tours of the building.